CSS faces lawsuit over handling of rape allegation

The male student — identified in court documents only as "John Doe" — was enrolled in the elementary education program at the college and filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court last week. He alleges the school violated the federal Title IX law in its dealings with him — the second Title IX violation allegation the school has faced in recent months. The Title IX law protects people from discrimination based on gender in educational settings that receive federal financial aid.

Doe's lawsuit disputes the rape allegation, claiming the sexual intercourse was consensual, and says the college bungled its investigation of the matter.

The suit says Doe was suspended in May for a minimum of two years after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow student. During the ensuing investigation, the complaint alleges, Doe suffered from a lack of due process, a decision motivated by gender bias, and retaliation, said his attorney, Andrea Jepsen, with the School Law Center in St. Paul.

Doe is a victim of a "bad investigation," she said, claiming that the college wouldn't accept sworn affidavits from witnesses who were with the two students the night of the alleged assault — witnesses, the suit claims, who described the woman as appearing in control of her actions.

The accusation stems from a house party held by Doe and his roommates last October, where the female student and Doe engaged in sex, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says the woman has since claimed she was drunk, drugged or affected by a medical condition. It also says the woman threatened to press criminal charges if Doe continued to fight the college's handling of the complaint — something Doe brought to the attention of college officials but which the college did nothing about, the lawsuit claims.

Doe has never been interviewed by law enforcement in connection with the incident, the lawsuit states.

Doe accuses the college of an "unfair" and "superficial" investigation and discrimination against him because of his gender, and claims that staff overseeing the complaint lacked "the education, training, and experience" to evaluate claims involving the students' rights under federal and state law, among other allegations.

The lawsuit also claims that St. Scholastica's actions in this case — as well as its policies for handling such cases — support "a plausible inference of gender bias" against John Doe. For example, the lawsuit claims, the school treated Doe "as not credible based on a single inconsistency ... while completely ignoring significant and repeated inconsistencies" in the statements of the female student.

St. Scholastica spokesman Bob Ashenmacher said that the college won't comment on litigation, but "will vigorously defend the case."

Doe is seeking reinstatement of his scholarships and asks that a judgment allow him to finish his degree requirements, have his record expunged and award him at least $75,000 for what it claims are mental anguish and injury, and injury to reputation.

"Men who are accused are pretty much marked forever," Jepsen said. "The stakes are super-high but there is almost no due process."

St. Scholastica was recently found out of compliance with a federal campus safety law following an investigation prompted by a complaint from a student, which stemmed from her report of a rape during a study abroad trip. The college disputes that it's not in compliance with the Clery Act.