The county board on Tuesday voted 6-1 for a resolution petitioning the city to vacate one block of First Street in Virginia between Third and Fourth avenues west.

County officials say closing the street is a "critical component of the proposed design of the new Government Services Building."

The building is still in the concept stages, but plans call for a 65,000-square-foot, $18 million facility that would consolidate county offices in a more "energy efficient, sustainable and user-friendly" county-owned building, said Peter Miller, capital planning manager for the county's Property Management Department.

Miller said that, if county commissioners agree, bonds could be issued to raise construction money for the project in 2018.

Before that can happen, however, the county must pursue an environmental and historic review before tearing down the old Northland Office Building where many of the county's services are now housed. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

And the county also must get permission from the city, which so far hasn't happened.

Tuesday's county resolution calls for a so-called "petition process" that will require a simple majority vote by the Virginia City Council as well as a petition of support signed by 50 percent or more of the property owners abutting the street to be vacated.

City administration officials requested that the county instigate the petition process rather than a city-initiated process which would have required a supermajority vote of the City Council.

The city held a public hearing on the street closure Aug. 1 and until now had advanced a city-lead street vacation proposal that would need 5 of 7 council votes to pass. That original resolution could still see a vote at an upcoming council meeting

The council has appeared divided 4-3 on the issue, said Frank Jewell, county board chairman.

"We're not trying to force anything for Virginia. But we wanted to keep the option open as discussions with the city continue," Jewell said, adding that it isn't clear if the county could petition for the street closure if the measure had already been defeated at the city level.

County Commissioner Tom Rukavina of Pike Township was the only vote against the county petition resolution, arguing that the county shouldn't force the city's hand.

Miller said the new building would be built in what is now a county parking lot, across from City Hall and the historic county courthouse. The building would extend some into what is now First Street, and a pedestrian plaza — a town-square-like space — is planned to connect all of the government buildings in the immediate area. A parking lot would go where the Northland Office Building now stands.

"The goal is to make it not just a safe place to walk between buildings, but a community gathering place," Miller said.

Hotel demolition bid approved

The cost to demolish and haul away the former Days Inn hotel in Eveleth won't be as expensive as previously thought.

The county board on Tuesday approved accepting a bid of $217,500 from Carleton Companies Inc. of Bemidji to demolish the long-closed and dilapidated property that's been used for firefighter and fire investigator training for the past month.

That was the low bid out of seven that ranged as high as $629,645. County officials had earlier guess that it might cost as much as $1 million to have the building demolished. The county has applied to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board for grant to help foot the bill

County and City of Eveleth officials are hoping the newly created vacant property will be a prime spot to attract new development, just off U.S. Highway 53.