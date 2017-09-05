Wildfires ravage parts of Oregon, Montana

The so-called Eagle Creek Fire, which has burned 10,000 acres since it broke out on Saturday, has torn through timber in the gorge, destroying landmarks in one of the Pacific Northwest's most prized natural areas, officials said.

"Our hearts are breaking," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said at a news conference. "The Gorge is Oregon's crown jewel."

The blaze was one of 81 large fires burning in the U.S. on Tuesday, with more than 28 burning in Montana and nearly 20 in Oregon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The blazes over the last several days have created unhealthy air conditions in some areas.

In western Montana, where a statewide fire disaster was declared last week, the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake has grown into one of the largest blazes in the state, charring more than 108,000 acres since lightning sparked it on July 24, officials said.

The blaze, which is only 2 percent contained, forced about 2,000 people out of their homes on Aug. 28 and they remain under evacuation orders, said fire information officer Mike Cole.

A wildfire last week destroyed the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park.