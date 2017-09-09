Bygones for Sept. 9, 2017

Four children of Marjorie Congdon Caldwell have asked that money from the family estate be withheld from their mother until the investigation into her possible involvement in Elisabeth Congdon's murder is completed. Duluth police say Caldwell is being investigated in connection with the murder.

Sept. 9, 1997

About 25 coaches and athletic department support staff at UMD have reimbursed the university for $1,200 worth of personal long-distance calls they made on university phones, UMD officials said yesterday. They said it's part of an attempt to correct shoddy accounting practices.

Six in-line skaters last night asked the Duluth City Council to form a task force to help develop a park for their type of skating. Mayor Gary Doty said he'll form a task force that includes in-line skaters, BMX bicyclists, skateboarders, and speed skaters.