Bygones for Sept. 8, 2017

As many as 50 Ely-area residents will fly to Washington, D.C., this weekend to testify before a House subcommittee hearing on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area controversy. Many will speak in support of a bill sponsored by Rep. James Oberstar.

Sept. 8, 1997

Duluth's Citywide Citizens Advisory Committee yesterday gave preliminary approval to 35 project proposals to be eligible for Community Development Block Grants next year. The projects will be recommended to the Duluth City Council, which will make the final decision.

Some employees of Duluth's Lighthouse for the Blind say the organization doesn't pay workers enough to stay off government assistance. They've asked a local chapter of the United Paperworkers International Union to help the unionize the plant.

