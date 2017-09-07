Bygones for Sept. 7, 2017

Striking steelworkers yesterday began picketing the Sawmill Bar in Mountain Iron to protest the owner's financial support of an anti-union questionnaire published in several newspapers. The sign-carrying pickets distributed handbills and discouraged drivers from entering the Sawmill parking lot.

Sept. 7, 1997

The owner of Duluth's Casa de Roma has succeeded so far in ousting the local restaurant workers' union from his business. John Gressman said he couldn't afford being one of the last small restaurants in town with a unionized work force.

With a 4-0 win in Thunder Bay, Ontario, this week, the Duluth-Superior Dukes clinched the East Division's second-half title in the Northern League. It was the first pennant for the Dukes since the independent professional league was revived in 1993.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.