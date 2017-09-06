Bygones for Sept. 6

A Minnesota Senate subcommittee will visit Duluth this week to consider the proposed construction of a state office building in the city. Sen. Hubert H. (Skip) Humphrey III of New Hope arranged the tour with Sen. Sam Solon of Duluth.

Sept. 6, 1997

Some teachers and parents are pushing for Duluth's Birchwood Elementary School to become a "core knowledge" school of choice. Supporters say the approach — rich in the literature and ideas that have shaped civilization — excites and motivates students and teachers alike.

Sen. Paul Wellstone will be in Duluth today to discuss a proposed measure that would require private health-insurance companies to pay for substance abuse treatment services at the same level as other diseases. The public meeting is at the Duluth Heights Community Center.

