Verizon, Lake Connections experiencing outages in Lake County
Verizon and Lake Connections were experiencing outages in the Two Harbors area on Tuesday.
As of 11:45 a.m. Verizon customer service said they were aware of the issue and technicians were working to restore service. No further information was available on when service to Verizon customers would be restored - though customers reported to the News-Chronicle that their service had been restored. Verizon did say that while technicians were working on the issue service may go in and out until the issue is completely resolved.
According to Lake Connections, they are experiencing outages of internet and phone service; the internet provider posted on Facebook at 7 a.m. that “technicians are aware and working on the issue.”
Lake Connections marketing manager Andy Isackson said the source of the outage seems to be with a piece of equipment between Duluth and Two Harbors. Lake Connections technicians have been working with the equipment vendor since about 5 a.m. to isolate the malfunction and get the network back up and running and continue to do so.
Since the equipment causing the issue has not yet been isolated, Isackson did not have an estimate for when service would be restored. He also said he was aware the problem also seemed to be affecting Verizon customers, but wasn’t sure why it was happening.
