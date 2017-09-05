According to Lake Connections, they are experiencing outages of internet and phone service; the internet provider posted on Facebook at 7 a.m. that “technicians are aware and working on the issue.”

Lake Connections marketing manager Andy Isackson said the source of the outage seems to be with a piece of equipment between Duluth and Two Harbors. Lake Connections technicians have been working with the equipment vendor since about 5 a.m. to isolate the malfunction and get the network back up and running and continue to do so.

Since the equipment causing the issue has not yet been isolated, Isackson did not have an estimate for when service would be restored. He also said he was aware the problem also seemed to be affecting Verizon customers, but wasn’t sure why it was happening.

