Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Breezy and cool
Your forecast for today: Clouds and rain showers will stick around throughout the day today. It will be breezy and cool with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, holding afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
Tonight: Showers will gradually diminish this evening, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. It will feel a bit like fall with lows dropping into the mid-40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny skies tomorrow will allow temperatures to rise into the low to mid-60s as we begin a warming trend headed towards the weekend.
-- Meteorologist Taylor Dayton, WDIO