Over the course of just a few days, Letica and other volunteers had collected about 43,000 pounds worth of supplies through a donation drive — including roughly 1,000 cases of water — as well another $12,000 in cash donations.

By Monday afternoon, with the supplies distributed to communities hit by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the group still had a long trip home. But as they were traveling up Interstate 35 through Oklahoma, all Letica could think about was doing it all over again.

"It's been exhausting, but the work on our part was nothing. We elected to do this," he said. "These people have no choice in the matter. Whatever efforts we put in are nothing compared to what they have to deal with. We're going back to our nice, safe homes; they have nothing."

Letica said he is considering organizing a second donation drive and trip — perhaps as soon as next weekend — if there's enough community support to make it happen.

His "Prayers for Texas" initiative collected bottled water, clothes, blankets, inflatable mattresses, children's games and other supplies outside Denfeld High School last Thursday.

And they received some unexpected help: Bear's Heavy Duty, a Duluth-based company, donated the use of a large commercial Penske truck, and Esko's Widdes Trailer Sales chipped in a 20-foot trailer for the effort.

Not everything went precisely as planned — the goal of delivering the supplies to Liberty, northeast of Houston, had to change when the National Guard ended up using the parking lot as a staging area.

Instead, the group teamed up with a pastor down the road in Batson, where a church parking lot served as the distribution area. Letica said he intentionally sought out an area that was not receiving as much attention; the distribution benefited members of six smaller communities, he said.

"It was difficult," he said of meeting with local residents hit by the hurricane and floods. "Everyone had such hard stories."

With the cash donations, the group also made extra trips to an outlying Walmart store to bring in additional supplies.

Letica complimented the generosity of the Duluth area and said he would gauge whether the community would support another drive. He said there were pallets of water that couldn't fit in the first load, and the experience on the ground in Texas inspired him to do more.

"We could bring a truck down every day and barely scratch the surface," Letica said.