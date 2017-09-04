Hail-producing thunderstorms moving across the Northland
The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms moving across the Northland this afternoon may produce hail.
"Any of the storms will be capable of producing small hail, along with gusty winds this afternoon. While most of the hail will be in the dime- to nickel-size range, some storms could produce even larger hail," the Weather Service reported.
A storm dropped pea-sized hail in Rice Lake as of 1:20 p.m.
"If you will be outdoors this afternoon, be prepared for periodic strong thunderstorms, and head indoors as they approach. The storms are numerous and are developing rapidly," the Weather Service reported as of 1:25 p.m.
