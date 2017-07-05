Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Early morning storms
A cold front swinging through overnight and into Thursday increases the chance for stronger storms shifting to the east, this includes all of the North Shore, all of Wisconsin and Michigan. Stronger winds and larger hail are possible in these areas especially by noon.
Heat and humidity will continue to fuel the flames. There is a chance of rain lingering into Friday morning but it looks like the first half of the weekend looks good.
More rain is possible Sunday.
FORECAST
Thursday: Scattered morning storms. 82/63
Friday: Plenty of sunshine. 75/58
Saturday: A beautiful day. 82/54
Sunday: Afternoon showers north. 80/60
Monday: A nice day. 77/58
Tuesday: Storms possible. 74/56
Wednesday: Mix of clouds. 77/56