Heat and humidity will continue to fuel the flames. There is a chance of rain lingering into Friday morning but it looks like the first half of the weekend looks good.

More rain is possible Sunday.

FORECAST

Thursday: Scattered morning storms. 82/63

Friday: Plenty of sunshine. 75/58

Saturday: A beautiful day. 82/54

Sunday: Afternoon showers north. 80/60

Monday: A nice day. 77/58

Tuesday: Storms possible. 74/56

Wednesday: Mix of clouds. 77/56