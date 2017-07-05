Dayton sets water quality meetings across state

The meetings are part of Dayton’s effort to improve water quality by 25 percent by 2025 across the state.

Most of the meetings are in southern Minnesota where water quality is in worse shape, but two are scheduled in northern Minnesota, including Sept. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Grand Ely Lodge in Ely and Sept. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Bemidji State University American Indian Resource Center,

In addition to attending the town hall meetings, Minnesotans are encouraged to host their own community meetings about water quality from July through August. These community water meetings offer an opportunity for cities, schools and others to identify ways individuals can work at the local level to improve water quality. For more information go to eqb.state.mn.us.