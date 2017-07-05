Minnesota man charged with 10th DWI

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the suspect as Lawrence M. LaPole, 47. According to a news release, a trooper stopped a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix for a traffic violation just after 10 p.m. on U.S. 29 in Dunn County.

LaPole was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-10th offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, driving without a valid license and following too closely