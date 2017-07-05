Skip to main content
Astro Bob blog: Iridium Satellites Keep The Fireworks Coming … But Not Forever
By
Bob King
Today at 12:28 p.m.
A brilliant flare from the Iridium 3 satellite over Duluth, Minn. last night, July 4. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Iridium satellites make a splendid show, but their demise is coming. Saddens me to think about it.
Read post here
.
