More strong storms possible later today, Thursday

The morning storms moved through the Twin Ports between 5 and 6 a.m., producing a vivid lightning show and dropping more than an inch of rain at Western Lake Superior Sanitary District rain gauges in Pike Lake, Proctor and at the WLSSD plant in Lincoln Park.

The storms were moving across Northwestern Wisconsin, and parts of Carlton and Pine counties in Minnesota, as of 6:30 a.m.

Strong storms are possible again this afternoon and evening in the Northland — with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats, the Weather Service reported.

And there's a better chance for severe storms on Thursday and Thursday night, especially across eastern Minnesota and in Northwestern Wisconsin.

Check back to www.duluthnewstribune.com for weather updates.