    Chestnut eats 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to set record

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:02 p.m.
    Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly1 / 2
    Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly2 / 2

    BROOKLYN, N.Y. --Rapid-fire eating contests took place nationwide on the Fourth of July, including one for hot dogs at Coney Island, Brooklyn, that was shown live on national television.

    Joey Chestnut won his 10th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest by downing a record 72 frankfurters in 10 minutes.

    In Washington, Molly Schuyler defended her title by chowing down 21 Z-Burger hamburgers in 10 minutes, Washington's WTOP television reported.

