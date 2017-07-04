Father dies, son injured in ATV crash near Round Lake

According to a release from Becker County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called just after midnight to South Elbow Lake Road in Round Lake Township for the report of an ATV accident involving three men, one of whom was unconscious at the scene.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found 47-year-old Anthony Robert Ortiz Sr. of Soap Lake, Wash., dead at the scene. His son, 21-year-old Anthony Robert Ortiz Jr., also of Soap Lake, was airlifted to Essentia Health Hospital in Fargo. A third man, who was not identified by the Sheriff's Office, denied any medical treatment at the scene.

The extent of Ortiz Jr.'s injuries was unknown by Tuesday afternoon, the release said.

Sheriff's deputies believe Ortiz Sr. was driving a side-by-side ATV when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over on top of him. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the release said. The accident is still under investigation.