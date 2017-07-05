Shipping Traffic for July 5, 2017
Today
Duluth entry
Overnight: Cason J. Callaway departing for Two Harbors
Morning: Walter J. McCarthy Jr. departing with coal; Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin arriving to load iron ore pellets, then departing via the Superior entry in the evening
Afternoon: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal; CSL Assiniboine arriving to load iron ore pellets; Great Lakes Trader / Joyce L. VanEnkevort arriving to discharge limestone
Superior entry
Morning: Algoma Guardian departing with iron ore pellets; Frontenac arriving to load iron ore pellets
Two Harbors
Overnight: Cason J. Callaway arriving to load iron ore pellets, then departing midday
Evening: Mesabi Miner arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Silver Bay
Afternoon: James R. Barker arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher's Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.