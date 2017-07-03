Restaurant evacuated in minor fire
A fire briefly interrupted business just before the dinner hour on Monday at the Perkins Restaurant in the Miller Hill Mall area.
Duluth Assistant Fire Chief Chris Martinson said the restaurant's manager called 911 and ordered people out of the building just before 5 p.m. when a small fire broke out on the building's roof.
The first company to arrive found very light smoke on the roof and quickly put out the fire, Martinson said. The fire didn't penetrate the building's interior, and after about 20 minutes he told the manager it was safe for people to re-enter the restaurant. He estimated damage at less than $5,000.