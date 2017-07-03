Search
    Gilbert celebrates the 3rd

    By News Tribune on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:35 p.m.
    Members of the Eveleth Clown Band perform during the Gilbert 3rd of July parade Monday evening. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)1 / 4
    Lucille Amundson, 17-months-old of Chisholm, gets a ride in a decorated wagon during the Gilbert 3rd of July parade Monday evening. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)2 / 4
    Members of the Eveleth-Gilbert High School Marching Band perform during the Gilbert 3rd of July parade Monday evening. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)3 / 4
    Wyatt Guerry(left), 4, of Phoenix, Ariz. and Adison Henderson, 6, of Biwabik watch the Gilbert 3rd of July parade Monday evening. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)4 / 4

    Crowds lined Broadway in Gilbert on Monday night for the Iron Range city's annual 3rd of July Parade, leading into a busy day of holiday activities across the Northland on Tuesday.

    Held the night before the traditional Independence Day observance, the Gilbert parade was followed by the city's fireworks — and there will be a kiddie parade and kids' games in the city Tuesday.

    Communities across the region will hold their own parades, games, dances and other activities Tuesday — find a listing of events here.

