Gilbert celebrates the 3rd
Crowds lined Broadway in Gilbert on Monday night for the Iron Range city's annual 3rd of July Parade, leading into a busy day of holiday activities across the Northland on Tuesday.
Held the night before the traditional Independence Day observance, the Gilbert parade was followed by the city's fireworks — and there will be a kiddie parade and kids' games in the city Tuesday.
Communities across the region will hold their own parades, games, dances and other activities Tuesday — find a listing of events here.