Duluth planning traffic changes near CSS

The realignment would remove the two-stage traffic signal system that currently accommodates the two streets on the intersection's east side, Lyons and West College. The current system confuses drivers more than it serves them, said Duncan Schwensohn, senior engineer for the City of Duluth Public Works and Utilities Department.

That system includes a no-right-turn-on-red arrow for traffic coming from the east on West College Street, to allow for Lyons Street traffic to access Kenwood Avenue.

"It just doesn't make sense anymore for Lyons to have its own signal there for people, because there's just not enough traffic to warrant it," Schwensohn said. "And honestly, there are just too many people ignoring it anyway with that no-turn-on-red arrow. I think it causes more problems than it actually solves."

The state-funded plan also calls for repaving a 700-foot stretch of Kenwood Avenue and replacing the west sidewalk, about 300 feet on both ends of the intersection, Schwensohn said.

The city of Duluth will open the project to bidders today, putting it on schedule for completion before fall classes begin at St. Scholastica.