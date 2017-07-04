Shipping Traffic for July 4, 2017

Duluth entry

Midday: Erie Trader / Clyde S. VanEnkevort departing with iron ore pellets

Evening: Cason J. Callaway arriving to discharge limestone, then departing for Two Harbors; Walter J. McCarthy Jr. arriving to load coal

Superior entry

Morning: Stewart J. Cort departing with iron ore pellets; Algoma Guardian arriving to load iron ore pellets, then departing in the evening

Two Harbors

Morning: Edgar B. Speer departing with iron ore pellets

Evening: Hon. James L. Oberstar departing with iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher's Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.