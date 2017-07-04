Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Shipping Traffic for July 4, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:47 a.m.

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Midday: Erie Trader / Clyde S. VanEnkevort departing with iron ore pellets

    Evening: Cason J. Callaway arriving to discharge limestone, then departing for Two Harbors; Walter J. McCarthy Jr. arriving to load coal

    Superior entry

    Morning: Stewart J. Cort departing with iron ore pellets; Algoma Guardian arriving to load iron ore pellets, then departing in the evening

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Edgar B. Speer departing with iron ore pellets

    Evening: Hon. James L. Oberstar departing with iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher's Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

    Explore related topics:Newsshipping trafficShippingLake Superior
    Advertisement
    randomness