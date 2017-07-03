Authorities ID Wisconsin plane crash victims

The six were aboard a Cessna 421C bound from Waukegan, Ill., to Winnipeg, Manitoba, for a fishing trip, authorities said, when the plane crashed early Saturday near Catawba, about 110 miles southeast of Duluth.

The National Transportation Safety Board is among the agencies investigating the crash. NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss told the News Tribune on Monday that the nature of the debris field — parts of the plane were scattered along and in the woods near State Highway 111 — suggests the plane broke up in the air.

Weiss said the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers discussed poor weather conditions in the area prior to the crash; the weather station at the Price County Airport in Phillips, about 10 miles northeast of the crash site, reported thunderstorms in the vicinity around the time of the crash.

But Weiss stressed Monday that the investigation is in its earliest stages and no determinations on the cause of the crash have been made. It can take months — sometimes more than a year — for a final report to be issued on a plane crash.

Weiss said it was not yet known if the twin-engine aircraft carried any kind of voice or data recorder.

Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt said Monday that the wreckage of the plane had been removed from the crash site and transported to a secure location for further investigation.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Thomas and Kyle Demauro and Charles and George Tomlitz were father-son pairs.

Thomas DeMauro was an elementary school physical education teacher and Charles Tomlitz was a maintenance director for the Bensenville school district, according to a Facebook post by the principals of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville.

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that posters, balloons and a candle were placed at the front entrance of the school in the Chicago suburbs.