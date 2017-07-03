Body pulled from Red River is missing Moorhead man

Asrat's remains were spotted in the water Saturday evening and his body was recovered.

The investigation into Asrat's death is ongoing, police said.

Asrat was one of three men who went swimming about 5 a.m. Thursday between a floating bridge and the rapids of the dam by Dike West Park.

Asrat's companions told authorities they thought he may have climbed out of the river on the Moorhead side but, when he never showed up, they reported him missing. Police later checked his dorm room at Minnesota State University Moorhead and did not find him.

Asrat's LinkedIn account shows that he was a swimming instructor at MSUM since September 2014. He also served as treasurer of the MSUM Economics Society and as an accountant and bookkeeper for the university's Roland Dille Center for the Arts.