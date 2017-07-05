Bygones for July 5, 2017

A rock concert near Wrenshall was postponed yesterday because of heavy rain. Promoters of the concert say they will reschedule it for this Saturday and will request a special permit from the Wrenshall Town Board to dispense free beer at the event.

July 5, 1997

Relief pitcher Ila Borders made her Duluth-Superior Dukes debut last night when she pitched the ninth inning for starter Jeremy McGarity. The 22-year-old left-hander got all three batters out and received a standing ovation from the crowd of 1,518.

St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth has the state's only $330,000 machine that, in essence, allows virtual-reality brain surgery. Doctors say the device, which combines military, animation and medical technologies, allows surgeons to see deeper into the brain.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.