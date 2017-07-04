Bygones for July 4, 2017

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Duluth Public Library building will be held tomorrow morning at the downtown site. The building is funded with a $5 million federal grant, $1 million from the city, and $400,000 in private donations.

July 4, 1997

U.S. Rep. James Oberstar announced yesterday that Northwest Airlines is purchasing 50 Airbus A319 jetliners and will maintain them at the Duluth maintenance base. This will mean additional Duluth jobs for aviation mechanics paying from $16 to $23 an hour.

Jitters, an upscale coffee shop, is expected to open this summer or fall in the Consolidated Abstract building at 102 W. Superior Street. Owner Gary Houdek considered sites in Canal Park and near UMD before selecting the downtown Duluth location.

