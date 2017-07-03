Bygones for July 3, 2017

Enger Park celebrated 50 years of golf yesterday with 275 players, some from as far away as Florida, participating in the anniversary event. The day was planned by the Zenith City Golf Club, which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this season.

July 3, 1997

A crew of five workers from Banner Fireworks Display Co. arrived in Duluth yesterday to begin setting up tomorrow's fireworks show. The $30,000 display, which involves the setting off of 1,300 shells, will last for about 20 minutes.

Residents of Duluth's 26th Avenue East are posting homemade signs to try to get drivers to slow down. About 20 residents of the upper Endion neighborhood spent hours yesterday painting and posting signs on several blocks of the avenue from Eighth Street to London Road.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.