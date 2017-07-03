And the fun hasn't been confined to the holiday on Tuesday — many towns scheduled events for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, too.

Of note for revelers in the Twin Ports: There is a change to the events in Superior this year. Many Fourth of July activities, including the fireworks, will be held at Barker's Island for the first time in more than 20 years, city officials said.

To help you plan your holiday weekend, here's a selection of events from around the region.

TWIN PORTS

DULUTH

Tuesday

Gates for the annual Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park open at 4 p.m., with free entertainment starting from 4:30-10 p.m., including Kat Perkins from NBC's "The Voice," Glen's Neighbor, Mark Rubin and Dead End Friends.

The fireworks show will start at 10:10 p.m. over the harbor. There will be food and craft vendors at Bayfront Park, a beer garden, and the Mighty Thomas Carnival in the DECC parking lot.

Admission is free and handicap-accessible. No bottles, cans, coolers or outside food and beverages allowed in the event except for one empty water bottle per person; water fountains are available on-site. No weapons allowed in the park; no pets allowed except for certified service animals.

SUPERIOR

Tuesday

• Parade begins at 11 a.m. on a route from Superior Middle School to Superior High School with military flyover.

• Superior Singers, 1 p.m. at Heritage Park.

• Carnival, food/craft vendors and music at Barker's Island during the afternoon and evening. Music lineup is Timberline from 2-5 p.m., Todd Eckart from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Aftershock from 8-10 p.m.

• Dennis Van Alstine Memorial Car Show at Barker's Island Festival Park, 3-7 p.m.

• Fireworks launched from a barge off of Barker's Island at dusk.

• Parking available on the grassy hill along Highway 2; shuttle service available from Belknap Plaza or VIP to Barker's Island.

CARLTON COUNTY

CLOQUET

Tuesday

Find full list of activities at www.visitcloquet.com; highlights include:

• Sawdust 5K race starts at 8 a.m. at Pinehurst Park.

• Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Cloquet Avenue.

• Full afternoon of activities at Veterans Park after the parade, including "Dash for Cash" at 12:45 p.m. in which kids ages 3-12 can dig in the sand for buried quarters; free wagon rides and pony rides; live music; bingo; wiffle ball competition; free bouncy castles and inflatable climbing slide.

• Car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northeastern Saloon and Grill

• Carnival at Voyageurs Park

• Pool party at Pinehurst Park from noon to 3 p.m.

• Accordion concert at Carlton County Historical Society, 4 p.m., admission $3

• Music by Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank from 5-8 p.m. and an outdoor movie — "The Secret Life of Pets" — at 8:45 p.m.

• Fireworks at about 10:10 p.m. over the St. Louis River

MOOSE LAKE

Saturday

• Hot Damn performs at Riverside Arena, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday

• "Grand Breakfast" at Holy Angels Church, 8 a.m. to noon

Monday

• Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m.

Tuesday

• Pancakes at Moose Lake City Park pavilion from 7-9:30 a.m., organized by Moose Lake Covenant Church to benefit Haiti mission trip.

• Parade at 10 a.m.

• Celebration from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Moose Lake City Park with games, food and live music.

• Sloppy joe lunch and ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church.

• Fireworks at about 10 p.m. at Moose Lake City Park.

NORTH SHORE

TWO HARBORS

Tuesday

• Pie social at the Two Harbors Community Center from 5 p.m. until the fireworks begin or the pies run out. The cost is $5, which gets you pie, ice cream and a beverage. The event is a fundraiser for the Socially Active Seniors.

• Two Harbors City Band performance from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Paul Gauche Memorial Band Shell, Thomas Owens Park, downtown Two Harbors.

• Fireworks over Agate Bay at dusk.

GRAND MARAIS

Tuesday

• Live music and dancing with the SplinterTones in Harbor Park from 8-10 p.m.

• Fireworks over the harbor at 10 p.m.

TOFTE

Tuesday

• Tofte Trek 10K trail run starts at 9 a.m. at Birch Grove School; registration at 8 a.m.

• Festivities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tofte Town Park — dunk tank, live music, beer garden, kids games, minnow races, local crafts and food.

• Fourth of July parade at 2 p.m.

• Fireworks over Tofte Town Park at 10 p.m.

GRAND PORTAGE

Tuesday

• Grand Portage Lodge and Casino will set off a fireworks display by the lake at dusk.

IRON RANGE, ITASCA COUNTY AND VICINITY

AURORA

Sunday

• Kids' carnival games on Main Street, 1-5 p.m.

• Northern Lights Music Festival starts at 4 p.m. at Mesabi East High School

• Princess presentation and Miss Aurora coronation, 6 p.m.

Monday

• Children's pie-eating contest, 10 a.m.

• Kids' carnival games on Main Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Patriotic Days parade at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Tuesday

• Children's Patriotic Parade, 12:30 p.m.; kids' races after parade

• Sawdust pile scramble for kids and adults, 3 p.m.

• Northern Lights Music Festival Festive Fourth Concert, 4 p.m. at Mesabi East High School

More information at celebrateauroramn.com.

BIWABIK

Tuesday

• 5K Family walk-run at 8:30 a.m. on the Mesabi Trail; registration at 7 a.m. or online at cityofbiwabik.com.

• Fire truck rides at 11 a.m., Carl Schuster Park

• Patriotic Parade at 1 p.m.

• Senior center ice cream social, 1-3 p.m.

• Athletic events at 2 p.m., Biwabik Multi-Use Complex.

• 120th Calithumpian Parade at 7 p.m.

CRANE LAKE

Tuesday

Parade at 7 p.m. on main street (Gold Coast Road), starting and ending at Voyagaire Lodge.

Fireworks at dusk, watch from a boat or from shore at Voyagaire Lodge.

ELY

Sunday

• Patriotic Choir Concert, 2-4 p.m. at Washington Auditorium

Tuesday

• Parade at 1 p.m. — Harvey Street to Second Avenue East to Sheridan Street

• Food, games and other activities in Whiteside Park during the afternoon.

• Fireworks at 10 p.m. over Miners Lake.

EVELETH

Monday

• Street dance starting at 8:30 p.m. with music by Kutdown, with a break for fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday

• Parade at 9:30 a.m., with kids' games to follow.

GILBERT

Monday

• Parade at 7:30 p.m. on Broadway, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Tuesday

• Kiddie Parade followed by kids' races and games at 10:30 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS

Tuesday

• Fireworks starting at 10 p.m. on Pokegama Lake; watch from a boat or from the Pokegama Golf Course. Free shuttles between the Ground Round and the golf course will start at 8 p.m.

HILL CITY

Find full list of activities on Hill City Chamber of Commerce Facebook page; highlights include:

Saturday

• Flea market at Bear Park, all day (continues Sunday, Monday and Tuesday).

• Tractor pull at Quadna Mountain Park, noon

• Lefty's Kids' Games from noon-dusk (continues Sunday, Monday and Tuesday).

Sunday

• Old Settlers' Picnic at Swatara Community Center at noon.

Monday

• Street dance at 7 p.m. on Lake Avenue

Tuesday

• Lutheran Church pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m.

• Hill City Lions Club 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. (registration opens at 7 a.m.)

• Parade at 10:45 a.m., followed by children's street games, pudding-eating contest and turtle races.

• Sawdust pile at 1 p.m.

• Pig racing at 4 p.m.

• Fireworks at dusk, Hill Lake Park.

KEEWATIN

Saturday

• Kids' games and activities in the park starting at 10 a.m.

• Zip line on Main Street, noon-5 p.m.

• Music in the park—Slovenian Invasion—1-4 p.m.

• Wrestlers on Main Street, 2-4 p.m.

• Adult games — egg toss, water balloons, etc. — at 6 p.m.

• Street dance 8 p.m. to midnight; fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday

• Kiddie parade at 1 p.m., followed by Shriners parade at 1:30 p.m. and grand parade at 2 p.m.

NASHWAUK

Monday

• Craft show noon-6 p.m.

• Car show from 3-6 p.m. on Main Street

• Kids' activities from 3-8 p.m., magic show at 5 p.m., hypnotist show at 6:30 p.m. in Nashwauk City Park

• Music: Hobo Revival from 3-5 p.m., Wrecking Crew from 5-8 p.m. and Steele River Band for street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Fireworks at dusk

Tuesday

• Craft show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Grand parade at noon in downtown Nashwauk.

• Races for all ages following parade on Main Street.

ORR

Monday

• Pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Orr American Legion.

• 5K run/walk at 9 a.m.; registration at 8 a.m. at tennis courts

• Kids' fun run at 10 a.m.

• Children's Parade, noon.

• Sawdust dig for silver dollars at 4:30 p.m.

• Boat parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight and fireworks at dusk over the bay

• Find details on more activities at orrchamber.com.

TOWER-SOUDAN

Sunday

• Community picnic from 1-4 p.m. at Breitung Recreation Area in Soudan.

Tuesday

• Pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. at Tower Civic Center, $7.

• 35th Vermilion Walk and Run, starts on Main Street by Civic Center at 8 a.m.; registration at 7 a.m.

• Parade at 11 a.m.

• Children's races and Sawdust Scramble at 12:30 p.m. at Tower-Soudan School.

• Fireworks at dusk from North Hill in Tower.

• More details at lakevermilionchamber.com/tower-4th-of-july

VIRGINIA

Tuesday

• Calithumpian Parade at 9 a.m. starting at Olcott Park.

• Following the parade, there will be a scavenger hunt and other activities at Olcott Park.

• Fireworks at dusk on Silver Lake.

NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN

ASHLAND

Tuesday

• Parade downtown starting at 11 a.m.

• Chequamegon Bay Concert Band at Memorial Park, 8 p.m.

• Fire Run at 9:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. over Chequamegon Bay.

BARNES

Tuesday

• Parade starting at noon at Barnes Town Hall, ending at Barnes VFW Post; flag-raising ceremony after the parade.

• Fireworks at dusk at Town Park.

BAYFIELD

Tuesday

• Fireworks at dusk in Bayfield near Memorial Park

GORDON

Good Neighbor Days runs through this weekend. Find more information on the Gordon Good Neighbor Days Facebook page. Most events on Saturday, including:

• Pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

• Gordon Memorial 5K Run/ Walk, 8:05 a.m. in Warner Park.

• Ice cream social, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society.

• Car show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to town hall.

• Parade at 2 p.m., followed by duck race on Eau Claire River at County Highway Y bridge.

• Kids' races and games at Warner Park at 7:30 p.m.; live music from 8 p.m. to midnight, with fireworks after dark.

LAKE NEBAGAMON

Saturday

• Dragin' Tail 5-Mile Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at the Lake Nebagamon Auditorium

• Street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight in front of the auditorium.

Tuesday

• Kids' games at the auditorium at 1 p.m.

• Parade downtown at 4 p.m.

• Boat parade at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

MADELINE ISLAND

Tuesday

• Parade at 10:30 a.m., starting near marina; followed by ceremony and music on the green in front of the museum.

• Fireworks at about 10 p.m.

MELLEN

Tuesday

• Bellringer Run 5-mile run at 8 a.m.; 2-mile run/walk at 9:15 a.m.

• Kiddie parade at 9 a.m. at Mellen School

• Pie Social at 10 a.m. at the senior center

• Parade at noon

• Hula-hoop and pie-eating contests at 1:30 p.m. at the brick church

• Fireworks at dusk from water tank hill.

SOLON SPRINGS

Family Fun Day on Saturday:

• Kids' games at 11 a.m. next to the Mertz Rookey building

• Parade through downtown at noon

• Free pontoon rides from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Croix Inn

• Fireworks at dark of Lake St. Croix

More information on the Solon Springs Family Fun Day Facebook page.

TRI-LAKES (Douglas County)

Saturday

• Parade starts at noon at the corner of Tri Lakes and Finn Point roads.

• Boat parade at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk over Amnicon Lake

Sunday

• Worship service at 10 a.m. at the Tri Lakes Community Center

• Canoe and kayak races at 7 p.m. at the Amnicon Lake boat landing

Compiled by the News Tribune, the Superior Telegram, the Lake County News-Chronicle and the Pine Journal of Cloquet. If you'd like to add an event to this listing online, email the information to news@duluthnews.com