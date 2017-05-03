Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Improving just in time for the weekend
A region of high pressure will clear up skies on Thursday with early morning patchy fog possible in places up north.
More sunshine can be expected Thursday. There is a chance of clouds hanging out a little longer across the Arrowhead and U.P. of Michigan.
Mostly sunny skies and drier conditions will contribute to a fairly nice weekend. Temperatures are likely going to climb into the 50s and 60s. A cool lake breeze will keep shoreline communities a little cooler this weekend.
FORECAST
Thursday: A pleasant day. High 58. Low 41.
Friday: Nice and warm. High 65. Low 37.
Saturday: Some sunshine. High 55. Low 40.
Sunday: Another great day. High 61. Low 36.
Monday: Beautful outside. High 60. Low 39.
Tuesday: Showers possible. High 64. Low 42.
Wednesday: A nice day. High 65. Low 44.