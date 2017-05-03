Search
    Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Improving just in time for the weekend

    By WDIO-TV Today at 9:39 p.m.

    A region of high pressure will clear up skies on Thursday with early morning patchy fog possible in places up north.

    More sunshine can be expected Thursday. There is a chance of clouds hanging out a little longer across the Arrowhead and U.P. of Michigan.

    Mostly sunny skies and drier conditions will contribute to a fairly nice weekend. Temperatures are likely going to climb into the 50s and 60s. A cool lake breeze will keep shoreline communities a little cooler this weekend.

    FORECAST

    Thursday: A pleasant day. High 58. Low 41.

    Friday: Nice and warm. High 65. Low 37.

    Saturday: Some sunshine. High 55. Low 40.

    Sunday: Another great day. High 61. Low 36.

    Monday: Beautful outside. High 60. Low 39.

    Tuesday: Showers possible. High 64. Low 42.

    Wednesday: A nice day. High 65. Low 44.

