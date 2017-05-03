Mostly sunny skies and drier conditions will contribute to a fairly nice weekend. Temperatures are likely going to climb into the 50s and 60s. A cool lake breeze will keep shoreline communities a little cooler this weekend.

FORECAST

Thursday: A pleasant day. High 58. Low 41.

Friday: Nice and warm. High 65. Low 37.

Saturday: Some sunshine. High 55. Low 40.

Sunday: Another great day. High 61. Low 36.

Monday: Beautful outside. High 60. Low 39.

Tuesday: Showers possible. High 64. Low 42.

Wednesday: A nice day. High 65. Low 44.