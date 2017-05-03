Search
    Washington Post reporter who moved to Minn. town he called 'worst place to live' welcomes baby boy

    By April Baumgarten Today at 8:56 p.m.
    William Ingraham was born Saturday to Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham and his wife, Briana, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. The family moved to Red Lake Falls, Minn., after the journalist called Red Lake County "the absolute worst place to live in America." (Submitted Photo)

    A Washington Post reporter who moved to a Minnesota county he once called "the absolute worst place to live in America" has helped the population grow by one.

    Christopher Ingraham, a politics, drug policy and data journalist, told the Herald he and his wife, Briana, were having a baby in June, but William Jeffrey Sean Ingraham came six weeks early at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, according to the reporter's Facebook page.

    Weighing in at 5 pounds 4 ounces, the family should be returning to Red Lake Falls, Minn., where Ingraham moved with his wife and their twin sons last year. Ingraham said William is doing fine, adding "the care William's been receiving at Altru is just top-notch and the doctors and nurses there have been phenomenal."

    The writer once ranked every U.S. county based on natural amenities, with his article saying Red Lake County was the "worst place to live" in the country. The article spurred online outrage that led to Ingraham visiting Red Lake County. He then moved to Red lake Falls in May 2016.

    U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who originally threw shade at Ingraham about the Red Lake County article, congratulated the family.

    "William is a pretty cute Minnesotan," Franken tweeted.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten

