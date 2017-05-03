Christopher Ingraham, a politics, drug policy and data journalist, told the Herald he and his wife, Briana, were having a baby in June, but William Jeffrey Sean Ingraham came six weeks early at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, according to the reporter's Facebook page.

Weighing in at 5 pounds 4 ounces, the family should be returning to Red Lake Falls, Minn., where Ingraham moved with his wife and their twin sons last year. Ingraham said William is doing fine, adding "the care William's been receiving at Altru is just top-notch and the doctors and nurses there have been phenomenal."

The writer once ranked every U.S. county based on natural amenities, with his article saying Red Lake County was the "worst place to live" in the country. The article spurred online outrage that led to Ingraham visiting Red Lake County. He then moved to Red lake Falls in May 2016.

U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who originally threw shade at Ingraham about the Red Lake County article, congratulated the family.

"William is a pretty cute Minnesotan," Franken tweeted.