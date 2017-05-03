According to a statement, the three died Tuesday while traveling to a swine health management conference in Prague.

Bob Morrison, 64, a professor in the swine division at the University of Minnesota, died when their SUV collided with a truck north of Prague.

Also killed were Deb Spronk, 60, of Pipestone, Minn., wife of swine veterinarian Gordon Spronk, and Pam Wetzell, 59, wife of Tom Wetzell, a professional services veterinarian in Cleveland, Minn., with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica.

Morrison’s wife, Jeanie, 63, is in critical condition, said a report in Successful Farming magazine’s website.

Gordon Spronk and Tom Wetzell were treated at a local hospital and released.

The Spronks are longtime Pipestone residents who helped develop the Pipestone Veterinary Clinic that has expanded into a multistate business that offers partnerships with farmers to raise pigs on farms throughout the region called the Pipestone System.