    University of Minnesota professor, two Minnesota women die in crash in Czech Republic

    By Barry Amundson Today at 3:30 p.m.
    Bob Morrison Photo courtesy University of Minnesota

    MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota veterinary professor and two other Minnesota women have died in a collision in the Czech Republic.

    According to a statement, the three died Tuesday while traveling to a swine health management conference in Prague.

    Bob Morrison, 64, a professor in the swine division at the University of Minnesota, died when their SUV collided with a truck north of Prague.

    Also killed were Deb Spronk, 60, of Pipestone, Minn., wife of swine veterinarian Gordon Spronk, and Pam Wetzell, 59, wife of Tom Wetzell, a professional services veterinarian in Cleveland, Minn., with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica.

    Morrison’s wife, Jeanie, 63, is in critical condition, said a report in Successful Farming magazine’s website.

    Gordon Spronk and Tom Wetzell were treated at a local hospital and released.

    The Spronks are longtime Pipestone residents who helped develop the Pipestone Veterinary Clinic that has expanded into a multistate business that offers partnerships with farmers to raise pigs on farms throughout the region called the Pipestone System.

