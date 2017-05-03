Pressroom Podcast: Best-selling author Brian Freeman

Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Tom Olsen and editorial editor Chuck Frederick, who has a long history with Freeman and is even mentioned in some of this novels, pick Freeman’s brain to find out why he picked Duluth as the focus for this popular mystery-thriller series, where his ideas come from and if he would ever kill off a beloved character.

For more info on Freeman, read Frederick’s piece on him that ran in the News Tribune last week: http://www.duluthnewstribune.com/features/weekend/4258088-double-thrills-master-mayhem

What we are into this week: The Duluth Denfeld play “Mousetrap”, the NFL draft, the television series “Better Call Saul”, and music by singer Ellie Goulding.

