    Shipping News for May 3, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:01 a.m.
    The Stewart J. Cort is expected to arrive in Superior today. Photo by Patrick Lapinski

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: John D. Leitch arriving to discharge salt.

    Afternoon: John D. Leitch departing for Two Harbors.

    Late evening: Thunder Bay arriving to load iron ore pellets. Federal Yukon arriving to load wheat.

    Superior

    Morning: Stewart J. Cort arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Silver Bay

    Early morning: Erie Trader/Clyde S. Van Enkevort departing.

    Two Harbors

    Overnight: Edgar B. Speer departing

    Morning: Edwin H. Gott arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Evening: John D. Leitch arrive to load iron ore pellets.

