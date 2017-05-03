Shipping News for May 3, 2017
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: John D. Leitch arriving to discharge salt.
Afternoon: John D. Leitch departing for Two Harbors.
Late evening: Thunder Bay arriving to load iron ore pellets. Federal Yukon arriving to load wheat.
Superior
Morning: Stewart J. Cort arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Silver Bay
Early morning: Erie Trader/Clyde S. Van Enkevort departing.
Two Harbors
Overnight: Edgar B. Speer departing
Morning: Edwin H. Gott arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Evening: John D. Leitch arrive to load iron ore pellets.