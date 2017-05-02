Victims ID’d in fatal Oulu crash

Authorities received a 911 call reporting the crash at the intersection of Bayfield County roads B and FF at around 2 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, Douglas County reported receiving a separate 911 call regarding two injured people — Neider and Ranta — from the nearby town of Maple. The Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that it hasn’t confirmed yet how Nieder and Ranta — the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the other — traveled from the crash site to Maple.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction specialist.