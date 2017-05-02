Victims ID’d in fatal Oulu crash
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in the town of Oulu.
Marcus Anthony Turra, 36, of Iron River, Wis., was found dead at the scene and was the driver of one of the vehicles, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. His passenger, Renee Ann Ranta, 38, of Iron River, was injured in the crash, but authorities did not report on her condition Tuesday. Zeke Nieder, 20, of Oulu, was driving the other vehicle and has been released from the hospital.
Authorities received a 911 call reporting the crash at the intersection of Bayfield County roads B and FF at around 2 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, Douglas County reported receiving a separate 911 call regarding two injured people — Neider and Ranta — from the nearby town of Maple. The Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that it hasn’t confirmed yet how Nieder and Ranta — the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the other — traveled from the crash site to Maple.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction specialist.