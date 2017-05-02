Steel production up over 2016

The American Iron and Steel Institute reports that domestic raw steel production was 1,750,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 75.1 percent. That’s up from 1,698,000 net tons for the same week in 2016 when steelmaking was at 72.6 percent of capacity.

Last week’s production also was up 2 percent from the week before.

So far in 2017, steelmakers have produced 29.46 million tons of steel, at a capacity utilization of 74.3 percent., That compares to 28.45 million tons at this time last year when capacity utilization was at 71.6 percent.

Steel industry officials are praising U.S. government sanctions against foreign steel that had been sold in the U.S. below the cost of production.

The increased steel production should be good news for Minnesota taconite iron ore mining operations that supply blast furnace steel mills with their critical ingredient.