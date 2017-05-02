According to court records, on April 2 a Frazee police officer talked to a girl about a possible sex crime that allegedly occurred several years earlier, when she was under age 13 and babysitting for Kuntz. He allegedly went to her house on one occasion to ask her to babysit, found her in her bedroom, and lay down in bed with her, pulling down her shorts and underwear and molesting her.

One of the charges stems from a year earlier, while she and others were playing games at Kuntz' house, he and others allegedly gave her alcohol. She fell asleep on a couch and allegedly woke up to find Kuntz molesting her.

Kuntz appeared April 10 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $10,000 or bond at $100,000, with standard conditions of release, or $300,000 without conditions.

Kuntz was already facing a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that allegedly occurred March 11, when he is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 who was a guest in his home with her family—entering the bedroom she was staying in and molesting her.