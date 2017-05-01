Cirrus pays air emissions penalty

The PCA said Monday that Cirrus "failed to obtain necessary air-emissions permits prior to new construction of, or making major modification to, air emissions sources at the Duluth production facility."

The pollutants included particulate matter, dust and volatile organic compounds — chemicals commonly found in industrial and manufacturing processes such as solvents, coatings and adhesives.

While Cirrus initially didn't release air emissions when it started in 1993, the PCA said that changed as Cirrus added and changed operations that included new emissions sources. The PCA said the company eventually received a state air-emissions permit and belatedly filed compliance reports dating from 2002 through 2013.

In addition to paying the penalty, Cirrus is required to pay unpaid air-emissions fees, submit an air-emissions control analysis and related application, and, submit missing annual reports from November 2002 to the present.