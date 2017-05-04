Bygones for May 4, 2017

The Duluth School Board yesterday was presented with two possible five-year programs to close and consolidate elementary schools. Members of the Committee on Declining Enrollment emphasized the consolidation plan must be accompanied by educational program improvements to be accepted by the community.

May 4, 1997

St. Luke's Hospital, a group of medical specialists, and 16 primary care clinics have teamed up to form CareNorth, the region's second health care system. Officials say patients using CareNorth should see lower health care costs and better communication with their doctors.

The state's first off-highway vehicle park for all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles has been proposed to be built on a site near Gilbert. If developed, the park is expected to attract 20,000 users and pump $400,000 into the economy annually.