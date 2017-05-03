Bygones for May 3, 2017

St. Louis County taxpayers this year will spend more on the public defender system than on prosecuting the cases, records indicate. Public defender costs in Northeastern Minnesota's 6th Judicial District have increased 40-fold since 1966, when the system was created.

May 3, 1997

This year's Grandma's Marathon reached its field limit of 7,000 entries yesterday, the quickest the race has filled since the 1985 record field of 8,200 runners. Race Director Scott Keenan expects the official entry total this year to be between 7,300 and 7,400.

A team of Duluth Central High School students earlier this week won the "We the People" competition in Washington, D.C., demonstrating their expertise on the U.S. Constitution. The students are Katie Perushek, Julia Saari, Erik Larson, Devin Langguth and Lindsey Handel.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.