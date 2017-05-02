Bygones for May 2, 2017

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be conducted tomorrow for the $700,000 structure WDSE-TV will build on the UMD campus at Junction Avenue and University Circle. The building, known as the Sax Brothers Memorial Communications Center, will house WDSE-TV’s studio and offices.

May 2, 1997

Cloquet has selected its new police and fire chiefs from within city ranks. Duane Johnson, a police department sergeant, will take over as police chief May 24, and James Langenbrunner, the Public Safety Department assistant director, will become fire chief on the same day.

Two Twin Ports professionals have been awarded Bush Leadership Fellowships to continue their education. Priscilla Day, an assistant professor of social work at UMD, and Michael Fischer, a partner in LHB Engineers and Architects, will work on completing graduate degrees.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.