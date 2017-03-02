Stanley Patrick Weber, 68, of Spearfish, S.D., has been indicted by a federal grand jury for aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and sexual abuse of a minor.

He denied the charges Wednesday in an appearance in federal court.

Weber faces life imprisonment on the charges.

The charges relate to Weber being accused of sexually abusing minors between 1999 and 2011 at the IHS facility in the town of Pine Ridge, said the South Dakota U.S. attorney.

Weber was released pending trial. A trial date has been scheduled for May 9.