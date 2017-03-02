Arnellia’s has agreed to give up its liquor license for 10 days in late March. The penalty, negotiated with city officials, stems from a Nov. 4 altercation between two contestants that took place in the bar’s parking lot following the all-female face-smacking contest known as Smack Fest.

A woman reported that she was violently assaulted by a fellow competitor and her friends.

St. Paul police say they requested surveillance video a few days after the assault and the bar was unable to provide it within the required 48 hours. City officials noted that the failure to provide video constituted the bar’s third license violation in 18 months, which would normally incur a $2,000 penalty and a 10-day license suspension.

A settlement lowered the penalty to $500 and the bar was also allowed to pick the 10 days they would be closed, which will be the 10 days leading up to April 1.