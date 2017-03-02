The verdict came in a second trial to determine Dustin Michael Defiel’s mental health. In an initial trial last week, the same jury had found Defiel guilty of murdering his father, Rick Defiel, without premeditation on June 1.

The not guilty verdict means that Dustin Defiel, who was 29 at the time of the incident, is still found to have committed the crime but he cannot be held criminally responsible due to mental deficiencies caused by untreated mental illness.

Officers tracked down Dustin Defiel after the slaying at his parents' home with a firearm and dried blood on his hands, face and clothes and on the outside of the car, authorities said.

Judge Waldemar Senyk told Defiel that he would be transported to the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. He will be held until examined and until a proceeding for commitment begins.

