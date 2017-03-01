'The rock' of League of Minnesota Cities dies at 60

An attorney graced with a calm and supportive demeanor, he spent 30 years with the League of Minnesota Cities, rising through the ranks to become the league's general counsel, manager of its research department and associate executive director.

Grundhoefer died unexpectedly last week. He was 60 years old.

"He was an iconic lawyer. He was a more remarkable human being," said David Unmacht, the league's executive director. "He was very well liked. He was a balanced man—he was very good at the art of balancing family, work and faith. He had a great memory for history, for protocol and for practice."

Grundhoefer was born on Oct. 14, 1956. He grew up in Northfield and lived in West St. Paul.

Grundhoefer joined the LMC as a research assistant in 1980 while still a student at William Mitchell College of Law. After a few years in private practice, he returned in the mid-1980s and was promoted to general counsel in 1996.

Chris Tolbert, an assistant Hennepin County attorney who sits on the league's board of directors, recalled Grundhoefer as a calm and invaluable legal guide, even for cities such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, which employ their own legal teams.

For smaller Minnesota cities that do not employ staff attorneys, Grundhoefer and the 33 employees he oversaw—including 15 attorneys—served as primary legal advisers. Of the 853 Minnesota cities, 833 are league members.

"There are very few important legal issues involving cities over the last 30 years that Tom was not somehow involved in," said Tolbert, a member of the St. Paul City Council.

Grundhoefer also advised the board of the organization's insurance arm, the League of Minnesota Insurance Trust.

"Tom was a rock for many of us, both on a personal level, and for our cities," said Laura Kushner, the league's longtime director of human resources. "He was someone you relied on. He was always there giving great advice, and doing it in a way that made you feel good about yourself. He never made you feel stupid."

Grundhoefer, a baseball fan, enjoyed playing golf and racquetball, and he was heavily involved in the Catholic community in West St. Paul.

In a memorial posted to the website of NET Ministries, an international youth ministry organization, he was described as a founding board member who had served the organization for 28 years.

Grundhoefer is survived by his wife, Jane, and five adult children.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 6 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. From 3 to 7 p.m. March 5, a visitation will be held at the NET Center, 110 Crusader Ave. W., West St. Paul.