Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    U.S. AG Sessions spoke twice with Russian ambassador during campaign, failed to disclose

    By Reuters Media Today at 8:29 p.m.
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions opens a door before his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

    WASHINGTON - Then-U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions spoke twice last year with Russia's ambassador, encounters he did not disclose when asked during his confirmation hearing to become attorney general about possible contacts between Trump's campaign and Russian officials, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing Justice Department officials.

    One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak that took place in September in the senator's office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race, the Post reported.

    This is a developing story. Please check back soon for further updates.

    Explore related topics:NewsJeff SessionAttorney generalRussiarussian ambassadorPoliticsGovernmentnews
    Advertisement