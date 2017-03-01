Search
    Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cooler before a nice weekend

    By WDIO-TV Today at 8:26 p.m.

    More clouds are set to roll into the Northland.

    There will again be a small chance of snow along the South Shore. Most of us will remain dry until a small chance of rain comes in late Saturday into Sunday. Warm, southerly flow will again take over this weekend, paving the way for a mild weekend.

    We'll see a mix of clouds and sun, but temperatures look to return to the mid- to upper 40s and even 50s inland. A stronger system takes aim on the region Monday and Tuesday.

    FORECAST

    Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 24. Low 13.

    Friday: Plenty of sunshine. High 25. Low 0.

    Saturday: AM flurries. High 40. Low 18.

    Sunday: A warm, sunny day. High 44. Low 27.

    Monday: Scattered showers possible. High 40. Low 33.

    Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. High 34. Low 28.

    Wednesday: Some sunshine. High 30. Low 13.

