Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cooler before a nice weekend
More clouds are set to roll into the Northland.
There will again be a small chance of snow along the South Shore. Most of us will remain dry until a small chance of rain comes in late Saturday into Sunday. Warm, southerly flow will again take over this weekend, paving the way for a mild weekend.
We'll see a mix of clouds and sun, but temperatures look to return to the mid- to upper 40s and even 50s inland. A stronger system takes aim on the region Monday and Tuesday.
FORECAST
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 24. Low 13.
Friday: Plenty of sunshine. High 25. Low 0.
Saturday: AM flurries. High 40. Low 18.
Sunday: A warm, sunny day. High 44. Low 27.
Monday: Scattered showers possible. High 40. Low 33.
Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. High 34. Low 28.
Wednesday: Some sunshine. High 30. Low 13.