After a search, officers found them “just hanging out in a front yard” about two blocks from their home, said Eagan police officer Aaron Machtemes, department spokesman.

Officers and the owner of the animals corralled them without incident, Machtemes said.

“They were really easy to work with,” Machtemes said. “They went along with the program.”

Before returning home, the animals were given some llama treats and posed for pictures with officers. Later, police publicized the encounter on their Twitter account.

“Llama drama over,” they wrote. “No need for hoofcuffs.”

This was the second time the llamas have escaped from their pen over the past two months or so, Machtemes said. The last time they got loose in the middle of the night and ended up about half a mile from home.

“We just don’t have llamas in residential areas, so as you can imagine it was quite a sight for the officers,” Machtemes said, adding city code does not allow them.

Later Wednesday, the llama owner notified police that she was able to find them a new home — far from Eagan.