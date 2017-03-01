Men As Peacemakers moves onto downtown Superior Street

But having done so for the past 20 years out of a basement office downtown hasn't been the best marketing tool for the organization itself. Ingrained in the city's social services, Men As Peacemakers has stature, but little outward visibility. Save for the occasional reference in a news story, it lived mostly out of the public eye in a scenario that has served to shroud the group itself in mystery.

"Some people think of us as an anti-war organization," said Sarah Curtiss, the nonprofit agency's program director.

But a new location on downtown Superior Street figures to change that. Forced to relocate due to an expiring lease, Men As Peacemakers has moved from cramped headquarters on the 200 block of West Second Street to relatively palatial digs at 123 W. Superior St. There, the group will be able to stretch its legs across 9,000 square feet and three floors, including a streetside storefront that used to belong to the apparel retailer, University One Stop.

Men As Peacemakers closed on the building — which features second-floor skywalk access — in February, paying $275,000, according to property transaction records. The organization is consulting with an architect about a build-out of the storefront space, where it will house offices for its 12-member staff as well as a reception area.

Curtiss said Men As Peacemakers will be more than happy to field inquiries from people who wander in off the sidewalk. It will require the group to have ready answers to questions about its mission and its programs, which Curtiss said are designed to end violence against women and children mostly through proactive measures "aimed at stopping harm before it starts."

"Having this visibility is going to allow us to provide better services," Curtiss said.

A carpeted meeting space on the second floor is already filled with chairs arrayed in the classic discussion-group circle. A staff painting party last weekend left the new offices in workable condition.

"We're back in business after two days off for moving," Curtiss said.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson praised the group's move, saying she was happy to see its visibility raised. Men As Peacemakers authored the current "Don't Buy It" marketing campaign, which is targeted at stopping men, in particular, from spending money on the sex trade. The mayor read an anti-sex-trafficking proclamation in January and has repeatedly made equality and anti-violence — two staples of the Men As Peacemakers mission — important parts of her own platform.

"The work of Men As Peacemakers is critically important as a community leader to educate, inform and engage men, young adults and women," Larson said in a statement to the News Tribune. " 'Don't Buy It' highlights the purchasing power of people to make informed choices. I am really proud of the work done by Men As Peacemakers to empower our community with knowledge and tools."

Mortgage rates on the new building were equivalent to rents the group was considering elsewhere, so buying the building became a realistic option in what has been a whirlwind transition process, Curtiss said.

Men As Peacemakers is funded largely through grants, Curtiss explained, and the group earned a coup in 2016, when it was named a winner of the Bush Foundation's Bush Prize for Community Innovation — a $124,000 grant spread across three years. The Bush Foundation cited the group's work with public schools and its Domestic Violence Re-entry Circle initiative in delivering what was the group's third Bush Prize since 2007. The Bush Foundation is located in St. Paul, serving the Dakotas, Minnesota and numerous tribes.

In Men As Peacemakers' circle initiative, abusers confront a citizens panel in several sessions over six months. Attendance is part of court-ordered rehabilitation and the arrangement focuses on addressing the perpetrator's accountability and use of alternatives to violence. Ten people went through the program in 2016.

"We haven't had any violent recidivism," Curtiss said.

In working with public schools, Men As Peacemakers hosts programs in select elementary schools and Lincoln Park Middle School, meeting with separate groups of boys to talk about masculinity and preventing violence against and harassment of girls.

Almost 120 boys have foregone recess in order to voluntarily participate.

"You see young boys having deep, high-level conversations about gender equity," Curtiss said.

Other programs include the popular "Champions Initiative" that uses athletics as a platform to train coaches and educate players in sexual and domestic violence prevention. Men As Peacemakers incubated the program within the Arrowhead Youth Soccer Association and has seen it radiate across the country into collegiate and professional sports leagues.

For the first time, those and other programs will be found behind an open storefront door — no appointment necessary. The building will also feature public street-side restrooms, Curtiss said.

"We hope we can be a vibrant part of downtown," she said, "and make people see us as allies."