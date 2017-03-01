Gary Tilander, of International Falls, was last seen at the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji. Law enforcement searched the area of U.S. Highway 71 near Blackduck by air Tuesday, according to a Bemidji Police Department news release.

Officials in International Falls and Koochiching County continued the air search Wednesday.

In an earlier news release sent Monday, Bemidji Chief of Police Mike Mastin said detectives received multiple tips regarding "numerous" sightings of Tilander along Highway 71 north of Blackduck.

Tilander is considered a runaway, according to his cousin Brittany Reuter.

Tilander is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black high-top Nike shows, a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie, a red ball cap and light grey sweat pants. Anyone with information about Tilander's whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.